Kealia Ohai reveals details from JJ Watt's proposal in Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his soccer star girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, have been the talk of the town since Watt got down on one knee and proposed.

The couple posted photos on Sunday from their engagement in the Bahamas, and today, Ohai revealed more details about the moments before he popped the question during a press conference before Houston Dash practice.

"Perfect proposal. I'm excited," Ohai said.



Ohai said she had a feeling something was going to happen.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.



While many people might be wondering when the big day will happen, Ohai said it could be awhile and said they already feel like they're married.

"We're not in any rush," she said.
As for the ring, she didn't have it on because she doesn't want to practice with it. But she only said, "It's beautiful. Perfect. Everything he did was perfect. He's amazing."

When the two got back to Houston, Ohai had another surprise waiting for her.

Watt flew in several of her friends and family.

The moment was so sweet for Kealia, she said all she could do was cry.



