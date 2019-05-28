Kealia Ohai reveals details from JJ Watt's proposal in Bahamas

The couple posted photos on Sunday from their engagement in the Bahamas, and today, Ohai revealed more details about the moments before he popped the question during a press conference before Houston Dash practice.
"Perfect proposal. I'm excited," Ohai said.
Ohai said she had a feeling something was going to happen.
"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.
'HE KEPT ASKING ME WHAT I WAS GOING TO WEAR': @JJWatt's new fiancé @KealiaOhai talks about the moments leading up to the big proposal!
The @HoustonTexans star and @HoustonDash captain had been dating for 3 years!
https://t.co/UyX6RX8s8I pic.twitter.com/R9i889SumG
While many people might be wondering when the big day will happen, Ohai said it could be awhile and said they already feel like they're married.
"We're not in any rush," she said.
As for the ring, she didn't have it on because she doesn't want to practice with it. But she only said, "It's beautiful. Perfect. Everything he did was perfect. He's amazing."
When the two got back to Houston, Ohai had another surprise waiting for her.
Watt flew in several of her friends and family.
