SHE SAID YES! Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

Sunday evening, Houston Texans star player J.J. Watt tweeted that he is officially engaged to girlfriend and Houston Dash player, Kealia Ohai.
He tweeted several romantic photos of the big moment, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"
I’m the luckiest man in the world.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/xfA4eRcqZR— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 27, 2019
