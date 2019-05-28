SHE SAID YES! Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2621042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kealia Ohai is not just JJ Watt's girlfriend but a competitive athlete in her own right.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sorry ladies, Houston's favorite bachelor is no longer on the market.Sunday evening, Houston Texans star player J.J. Watt tweeted that he is officially engaged to girlfriend and Houston Dash player, Kealia Ohai.He tweeted several romantic photos of the big moment, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"