J.J. Watt's nuptials could become Houston's 'royal wedding'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt's wedding could be dubbed Houston's version of the royal wedding!

After the Texans star shared photos of his proposal, his celebrity friends chimed in to offer their congrats and much more.

"The Terminator" himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, congratulated Watt and even offered to officiate the wedding.

And good buddy Justin Timberlake was a little upset he didn't know about the special moment writing, "We texting and you don't even bring this up? Wow! Congrats, brother."

Looks like he left the "Man in the Woods," in the woods.

After several years of dating, the defensive end popped the question in the Bahamas over the weekend. But in a press conference Tuesday, Ohai said they are in no rush to get married.

