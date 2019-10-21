Sports

Carlos Correa's flapjacks and other Astros' pregame rituals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros didn't get to 107 wins in the regular season and a World Series berth without a sure-fire routine for success.

The 'Stros spent the day before Game 1 of the 2019 Fall Classic explaining what they do ahead of the game.

The guys go into their athletic routine, as pro athletes do.

But some look to other ways to stay loose or relax. Or, for guys Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman, it's getting a meal worth the energy of nine innings.

In the video above, check out their answers, and in particular, see how Correa specifically likes his pregame breakfast. It's bananas.

SEE ALSO:
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts

EMBED More News Videos

If you're hoping for a fresh cut to showcase your Astros pride as they aim to 'Take It Back' this week, you may want to call ahead.



This is how Houston looks during the World Series
EMBED More News Videos

It's safe to say it was lit.



Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the wives, fiancees and girlfriends of our Houston Astros.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of sex trafficked girl hopes her death saves others
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
Nationals' star Anthony Rendon played at Lamar HS
This is how Houston looks during the World Series
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
Show More
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
108-year-old Hotel Galvez invites you on lunchtime ghost tour
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
More TOP STORIES News