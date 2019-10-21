Carlos Correa's flapjacks and other Astros' pregame rituals

The 'Stros spent the day before Game 1 of the 2019 Fall Classic explaining what they do ahead of the game.
The guys go into their athletic routine, as pro athletes do.
But some look to other ways to stay loose or relax. Or, for guys Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman, it's getting a meal worth the energy of nine innings.
In the video above, check out their answers, and in particular, see how Correa specifically likes his pregame breakfast. It's bananas.
