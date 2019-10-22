14 Astros players making their World Series debut

Hours before the first pitch of the 2019 World Series, the Houston Astros released a roster they hope will get them another championship.
The roster includes 12 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and six outfielders. The entire pitching staff is comprised of right-handers.
The Astros opted for continuity in their roster, using much of the same lineup from their AL Championship Series team for their matchup with the Washington Nationals.
Like the previous series this postseason, the Astros decided to keep Wade Miley, a starter for much of the regular season, off the World Series team.
In addition, there will be a number of players making their World Series debut on Tuesday night.
Here is the Houston Astros roster for the 2019 World Series:
(* - playing in first World Series)
STARTING PITCHERS
- Gerrit Cole*
- Justin Verlander
- Zack Greinke*
RELIEF PITCHERS
- Chris Devenski
- Will Harris
- Josh James*
- Roberto Osuna*
- Brad Peacock
- Ryan Pressly*
- Hector Rondon
- Joe Smith*
- Jose Urquidy*
CATCHERS
- Robinson Chirinos*
- Martin Maldonado*
INFIELDERS
- Jose Altuve
- Alex Bregman
- Carlos Correa
- Aledmys Diaz*
- Yuli Gurriel
OUTFIELDERS
- Yordan Alvarez*
- Michael Brantley*
- Jake Marisnick*
- Josh Reddick
- George Springer
- Kyle Tucker*
SEE ALSO:
Carlos Correa's flapjacks and other Astros' pregame rituals
Which Astros would be great as president and VP?
Gerrit Cole was a childhood Yankees fan, and 9 other things about the 'Stros star