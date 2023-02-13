1 person dead after truck crashes into train, causing derailment at US 59 in Splendora, deputies say

Deputies said a truck collided with a train, causing it to derail. SkyEye video showed several train cars off the tracks and debris crushed under the front of the train.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a truck collided with a train in the Splendora area, causing the train to derail.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where at least seven train cars were seen off the tracks. Video also showed debris crushed under the front of the train.

The crash happened along U.S. 59 north at Midline, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The northbound feeder road is closed at Fostoria as crews work to clear the crash.

The Splendora Police Department is the lead investigating agency, MCSO said.

Officials did not provide further details about the person who was killed.

This is a breaking report, come back to this post for updates.