No leaking products reported when train derailed in La Porte, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derailed in La Porte on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the train derailment at about 2 p.m.

Although officials didn't say what time the train came off the rails, they said it happened on the tracks near South 16th Street and Fairmont Parkway.

Drivers passing over the Fairmont Parkway bridge were cautioned that they might see crews working to clear the scene.

Eyewitness News crews were at the scene after the incident left multiple cargo tanks off the tracks. It appeared at least one railcar contained flammable components, including hydrogen fluoride.

Officials haven't disclosed how many tankers came off the rails or what they were transporting.

OEM said there are no reports of leaking products or any impact on the community or the environment.

It was not immediately known what led to the wreckage.