Train derailment causes road closures in Rosenberg, police say

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 9:02PM
ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are urging drivers to avoid a railroad crossing in Rosenberg, where a train derailed on Tuesday.

At 1:48 p.m., the Rosenberg Police Department posted on Facebook, warning drivers about the railroad crossing closure at 3rd Street and Avenue F.

Police said one car of the train derailed at Old Richmond and Rawson Road.

"One car derailed but is still upright. The railroad crossing at 3rd Street and Avenue F is completely closed due to the derailed car," Rosenberg police said in part of a social media post.

Authorities haven't disclosed what led to the train coming off the tracks, but no injuries were reported.

