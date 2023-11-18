Spendora police said they captured two men who allegedly threw bags of fentanyl, marijuana, meth, and cocaine out of a car during a chase.

Men throw Fentanyl, other drugs from vehicle while leading Splendora police on chase, officials say

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Spendora police captured two men who allegedly threw dangerous drugs out of their car during a high-speed chase, according to authorities.

The suspects were caught when they crashed into a fence Friday night.

Investigators said the chase began on Highway 59 and ended up 35 miles away in Polk County.

During the chase, police said the suspects threw several bags of drugs out the windows, including fentanyl.

Chief Henry Wieghat said the suspects also threw bags of marijuana, meth, and cocaine.

"We're glad we got it off the street," Wieghat said. "Roughly 5,000 hits of fentanyl, as you know, very deadly."

Police said they recovered close to $200,000 worth of drugs.