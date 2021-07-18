chemical spill

'Tox-doc' says guest exposed to chemical spill at Splashtown may feel symptoms later this weekend

By
Exposed to chemicals at Splashtown? Expert shares warnings

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Were you one of the visitors who didn't go to the hospital after being at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown?

A Houston toxicologist said you may still feel symptoms from Saturday's chemical exposure in the coming days.

More than 60 waterpark guests were exposed to chemical fumes Saturday in Spring. Authorities have closed the park and are looking into what exactly happened.



According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, a hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid were found in the kiddie pool area.

"Both of these are just your average, every day industrial strength pool cleaners," explained Toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry.

Khan-Mayberry added that those cleaners can both be dangerous at high concentrations.

She said some symptoms, like scratchy throats or burning skin sensations, will be noticeable right away.

But, some people may not feel anything unusual until days later.

SkyEye13 hovered above Spring's Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after more than 60 people were decontaminated when a possible chemical spill infiltrated a kiddie pool.



"If the kid is having a burning throat, a tummy ache, sharp cramps, diarrhea, and you know they were in this pool, you definitely want to follow up with their pediatrician," she explained.

The same goes for rashes or skin conditions.

"Sometimes we chalk these symptoms up to nothing, especially when you're talking about gastrointestinal problems," Khan-Mayberry said. "You just wouldn't expect that from a pool."

