Residents call construction of propane storage facility 'recipe for disaster'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in a southwest Houston neighborhood are protesting the construction of a propane storage facility, saying it's just too close to home.The facility is being built near the Southwest Crossing subdivision, located just east of Missouri City.Gene Pack has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years.He said he started an online petition when he learned the propane storage facility, which CenterPoint Energy calls a propane-air peak shaving facility, was being built less than 500 feet away."We have a recipe for disaster by putting these tanks so close to the community," Pack said. "Next door to it is a gas station with tanks and gasoline fuel in it. Across the street from it, there are more tanks with gasoline-filled in them, and if ever an explosion is to come, I'm pretty sure all of this territory will be taken out. Most importantly, what I fear the most in this is that we just built a soccer field across the street from where the tanks are going to be laid. That's where our children are going to be."The online petition is just shy of its goal of 1,000 signatures after dozens of residents protested near the site on Wednesday.The residents feel they were not properly notified before the construction project started and fear there are too many families at risk if something went wrong."We want to get an audience with [CenterPoint Energy] to see if we can work something out to ask them to try to find another site," Pack said. "If not, we will try to move this forward, and if it has to go all the way to the governor's office, we're willing to do that."A spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy issued a statement to ABC13 Thursday morning, saying those facilities are vital to the community during peak demand situations like February's winter storm. You can read the full statement below:According to, the first propane-air peak shaving facility in Texas was completed in Oct. 2019.It's known as the Bluebonnet Point Reserve and is located on the north side of Houston.