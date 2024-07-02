Hit-and-run suspect arrested after man's body found in Needville ditch, sheriff's office says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a 61-year-old's body was found by construction workers in a ditch in Needville in June, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Emilio Cruz Jr. was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection to Enrique Godinezi's death.

Investigators said Godinez's family filed a missing persons report with the Rosenberg Police Department on May 28 after he had been missing since May 19.

Officials responded to the incident on June 11 at about 1:13 p.m. in the 6900 block of FM 361 near Pine Meadow Lane in Needville.

RELATED: Body found in drainage ditch by construction workers in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says

Deputies saw debris from a car nearby as well as a broken bicycle when they arrived on the scene.

Godinezi's body was taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Furthermore, investigators said that a Lamar CISD police officer had reported an accident in the area on May 24. Authorities say an FBCSO deputy arrived at the scene and spoke with the driver of the stalled vehicle.

According to deputies, Cruz, the driver of the stalled vehicle, was named as a person of interest in Godinez's case.

Cruz was arrested and booked in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.

RELATED: Body found in Needville ditch identified as 61-year-old man, person of interest named in case: FBCSO