2 men injured in gunfight outside southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men involved in a gunfight at a southwest Houston apartment complex are in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Hillcroft near Clarewood.

Police said it was a gun battle that went from the east side of one of the units all the way to the west side.

Investigators recovered more than a dozen shell casings and at least one weapon at the scene.

Police said the two victims were at the complex when another group of men pulled up in a car.

When the group in the car opened fire, police said the victims shot back.

One of the victims was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the abdomen. Police said both men are in critical condition.

Police said witnesses nearby mostly just heard the shots fired, but didn't see anything.

Investigators said it is very fortunate no one got caught in the crossfire, given the number of shots fired and where the shell casings ended up.

"There's a few in walls. We don't see any in cars, no windows, no doors. None entered any apartments. It was just all exterior walls," Lt. J.P Horelica said. "There are shell casings on the scene, and there is a firearm behind me."

The victims are known gang members, police said. One of them was just released from prison two days ago.

The search continues for the suspects.

