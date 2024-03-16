Vehicle that hit and killed pedestrian later discovered unoccupied on Briar Forest Drive, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in west Houston Friday night.

According to authorities, a man was hit at about 9:15 p.m. while attempting to cross into the main traffic lines at the 2600 block of Kirkwood Road and Westheimer. Police said he wasn't using the crosswalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the hit-and-run vehicle was later discovered unoccupied on Briar Forest Drive.

Details are limited, police said the vehicle was a red unknown model and have yet to reveal the identities of the victim or suspect.