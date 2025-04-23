Ground stop issued at Bush Airport due to thunderstorms, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been issued at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday morning.

Officials said all departures to IAH are grounded due to thunderstorms.

According to the FAA's advisory, the probability of extension is medium.

The ABC13 weather team is tracking a line of heavy rain and storms moving this way from west Texas that will mainly impact us during the morning through early afternoon.

