24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former-Texas correction officer accused of sexually abusing teen at Edinburg detention center

KTRK logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 3:44PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

EDINBURG, Texas Edinburg (KTRK) -- A former juvenile correction officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a teenager in custody at a Texas detention center, according to the state.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department arrested 40-year-old Yuliana Mares on two felony charges on April 22.

Mares is facing a first-degree felony charge of violating the civil rights of a person in custody and improper sexual activity.

She was also charged with a second-degree felony of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Investigators said the incident happened in February 2025 with a 16-year-old boy who was committed at the Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility.

While working as an officer at the detention center in Edinburg, the 40-year-old allegedly had sexual contact by touching the teenager's genitals.

Anyone can report misconduct allegations to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov or by calling a 24-hour-a-day toll-free hotline at 1-866-477-8354.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW