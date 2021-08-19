HPD looking for group of men on bikes who shot and killed man in SW Houston

man killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after police said he was shot and killed during a road rage incident in southwest Houston.

The incident happened in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road at about 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 14.

While responding to a crash call, Houston police learned the driver involved had been shot. Police later learned that a group of men on ATVs, dirt bikes and bicycles surrounded the victim's car and starting kicking it while trying to open the doors.

During the incident, police said a man, who was simply described as a tall, skinny Black man, shot at the victim as he tried to get away.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, lost control of his car and crashed.

Anyone with information in connection to this case is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-380-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
