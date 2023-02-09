Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man wanted for allegedly firing at two people in their car while driving on the freeway.

According to the Houston Police Department, on Jan. 12, at about 12:26 p.m., the man shot at the two victims in the 4700 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said the man is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he discharged his gun, only hitting the victims' car and causing minor damage.

The man then reportedly drove off southbound.

HPD described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old man with short black hair and tattoos on his left arm.

Crime Stoppers released the following photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

He was driving a beige 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

