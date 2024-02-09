Shots fired, injuring Cadillac passenger on Southwest Freeway during rush hour

At least one person has been injured when gunfire erupted during the Friday morning rush hour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire erupted during the Friday morning rush hour commute on the Southwest Freeway.

Details are still emerging about what happened as police investigate the shooting that took place at about 8:40 a.m. Shots were fired into a red Cadillac on the freeway main lanes, near the West Loop. Officers have said they don't believe this is a road rage incident.

The situation is murky, at best, with police acknowledging that they don't know if the shots that injured one man were fired from inside or outside the vehicle.

Police say the passenger in the Cadillac was injured by gunfire and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and the side of his body. The driver was unhurt and is being questioned about the shooting, police added.

Police have no description available of any suspect at this time. Officers have recovered a weapon near the area of the shooting.

Officers believe the shooting did not stem from a road rage incident.

Police are asking for the public to help them piece together what took place.

"If anyone was traveling on the Southwest Freeway this morning and saw anything or has any information, please call the Houston Police Department," said HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu/