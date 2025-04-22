Ex-correctional officer sentenced to 12 years for trying to smuggle meth into Clements Unit

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former correctional officer is facing more than a decade behind bars for trying to smuggle drugs into the TDCJ William P. Clements Unit.

On April 14, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Jonatan Mojica was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to smuggle more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and multiple cell phones in July 2021.

Investigators say Mojica had been paid thousands of dollars by inmates and accomplices for previous contraband deliveries before he was taken into custody.

The state agency said authorities found cell phones matching the packaging recovered from Clements Unit inmates inside Mojica's car.

The cell phones were discovered separately from the methamphetamine, which was recovered directly from Mojica.

Mojica was terminated from TDCJ, and he was charged.

"TDCJ appreciates its partners at OIG and the Special Prosecution Unit for their hard work in arresting and convicting those smuggling contraband into its facilities," TDCJ said on social media.