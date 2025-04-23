Crews working to contain chemical leak after busted valve on barge at Targa Resources dock

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to contain a chemical leak after reports of a busted valve on a barge at a Targa Resources dock on the Houston Ship Channel on Tuesday.

A message from Targa Resources said that the incident happened at around 4 p.m. at 12510 American Petroleum Road.

"At this time, activity may be noticeable to the community," the message said. "We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

According to Harris County OEM, the chemical leak was identified as butadiene.

There is no threat to the community, no shelter in place, and no reported injuries at this time.

Contractors, fire officials, and the Coast Guard incident management team are monitoring the situation.

