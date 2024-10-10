Woman killed by hit-and-run driver while walking in east Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead along the side of a road on Houston's east side, and now police are trying to find the hit-and-run driver who killed her.

The woman was discovered in the 5500 block of Harvey Wilson Drive near Plastics Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday. She was found in an industrial area, just a short distance north of Buffalo Bayou.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Harvey Wilson. The driver did not stay at the scene. They do not know the make or model of the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.