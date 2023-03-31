Woman walking on N. Beltway feeder road killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

A few minor car parts from the vehicle that hit the woman were found at the scene, police said. Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out why a woman was walking along the feeder road on the North Beltway when she was hit and killed.

Now, deputies are searching for the driver who hit her.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the 2700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway west feeder road near Veterans Memorial around 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said an older woman was walking on the feeder when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that did not stop after the crash.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A few minor car parts from the vehicle that hit the woman were found at the scene, Sgt. Steven Jumbo said.

Deputies said they were looking for surveillance video in the area and asking witnesses to come forward with any information about the wanted driver.

The woman's identity has yet to be released by police.