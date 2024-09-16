Mother of Tomball student athlete killed in hit-and-run asks for help identifying driver

The mother of a former Tomball Memorial High School athlete is asking for help to identify the driver who killed him in a hit-and-run.

The mother of a former Tomball Memorial High School athlete is asking for help to identify the driver who killed him in a hit-and-run.

The mother of a former Tomball Memorial High School athlete is asking for help to identify the driver who killed him in a hit-and-run.

The mother of a former Tomball Memorial High School athlete is asking for help to identify the driver who killed him in a hit-and-run.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 19-year-old former Tomball Memorial High School athlete is asking police and the public for help to identify the driver who killed him in a hit-and-run.

According to Houston Police, Yeriel Rodriguez Mercado was speeding down Highway 290 on Labor Day weekend when he struck a vehicle and was thrown from his bike.

As he tried to stand up, police say he was run over by a second car. The second car's driver did not stop and has not been identified. Police believe the suspect was driving a white Jeep.

In Rodriguez Mercado's obituary, his family wrote, "Yeriel was a remarkable soul with a heart as big as his personality. His impulsive nature often led to spontaneous adventures and acts of kindness, leaving lasting memories with all who knew him."

They added that he had a "zest for life" and an "infectious smile."

His mother, Isvia Mercado Cosme, described him as happy, talented, and smart. She said he loved sports and excelled at football and boxing.

"Justice is important," she said. She added, "I've got faith. I know God is watching. I know nothing's going to bring back my baby."

ABC13 found that of the 26,880 hit-and-run cases handled by the Houston Police Department last year, only 310 were cleared

"That's not an animal, that's a person," Cosme said. "We make mistakes in life, but we need to fix this."

She is asking the driver to turn themselves in.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.

