Person dies while driving wrong-way on US-59 near Montrose bridges, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died while driving the wrong way on the Southwest Freeway Sunday morning, according to police.

Early Sunday, the freeway was completely closed due to the single-vehicle wreck. Houston TranStar reported that the crash cleared at 6:57 a.m.

Video shows crews working to clear the wreck at the Shepard exit after police say a driver crashed into the barrier separating HOV and main lanes.

Investigators said the fatal crash happened on the inbound lanes of US-59 at Greenbriar.

