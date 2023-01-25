WATCH LIVE

Severe storms left homes in Baytown damaged, without power, and gas line ruptures

ByTom Abrahams via KTRK logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 12:25AM
The major storm caused considerable damage, including a ruptured gas line near homes.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe storms made their way across the Houston area, residents in Baytown were left without power, and the aftermath destroyed homes on Tuesday.

"We're very fortunate that no one is hurt with the amount of damage, tornado, gas leak," Ryan Tucker, with the Baytown Fire Department, said.

Tucker said at least 15 structures were affected by the dangerous storms, and thankfully there were no reported deaths.

First responders are on the scene and encourage drivers to use caution when on the roads.

CenterPoint Energy crews can be seen working to fix a ruptured gas line from an auto repair shop.

Police told Eyewitness News that power lines, trees, and fence lines were damaged in Baytown.

