Severe storms left homes in Baytown damaged, without power, and gas line ruptures

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe storms made their way across the Houston area, residents in Baytown were left without power, and the aftermath destroyed homes on Tuesday.

"We're very fortunate that no one is hurt with the amount of damage, tornado, gas leak," Ryan Tucker, with the Baytown Fire Department, said.

Tucker said at least 15 structures were affected by the dangerous storms, and thankfully there were no reported deaths.

First responders are on the scene and encourage drivers to use caution when on the roads.

CenterPoint Energy crews can be seen working to fix a ruptured gas line from an auto repair shop.

Police told Eyewitness News that power lines, trees, and fence lines were damaged in Baytown.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:

Elementary school student describes sheltering from the tornado