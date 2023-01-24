Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during severe weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are without power as severe weather passes through.

According to CenterPoint Energy, about 23,700 customers were reported without power at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Most of those outages were located in the Katy and Meadows Place areas.

You can check CenterPoint's outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.

You can sign up for alerts from CenterPoint Energy that will call, text or email to let you know what the estimated time is for your power to be restored.

