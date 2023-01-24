Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event

Press play to watch wind gusts force tree branches to break and fall on top of a trampoline in the back yard of a home in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News has been following the movement of a storm front that had the potential for street flooding and tornadic activity in southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

What precipitated was scene after scene of hazardous driving conditions, partially collapsed buildings, and, in on one occasion, outdoor fixtures being destroyed by projectile-like tree branches.

The following are all photos and videos captured across the greater Houston area by ABC13 viewers. If you were able to capture or record eye-catching images during what's being called a historic weather event, you can submit your media to abc13.com/share.

Trampoline vs. tree branches

We were already aware of the potential for flying outdoor objects, but the scene that Jess Torres captured could certainly be startling to the viewer.

Torres' backyard trampoline was suddenly damaged by a falling tree branch in the midst of the incoming storms.

The footage, which you can see in the video player above, was taken near Wayside and Ley in northeast Houston.

First signs of incoming damage-maker

There were certainly warning signs of what was to come for folks closer to Houston.

Granted, while the scene was spotted by ABC13 reporter Derrick Lewis late Tuesday morning, the damage in Eagle Lake, which is about an hour and a half west of the city, was too hard to ignore.

A tree was uprooted in a front yard.

The owner of the home, Tony, said he was watching television in his living room with his wife when he heard a loud noise. That's when he saw the tree down and noticed part of it landed on the main road that his house sits on.

"When I saw it, I hoped nothing else fell on top of the house," Tony said.

There is at least one other tree still standing upright on Tony's front yard, and he tells us things could have been much worse if either tree had fallen the other way.

Check back to this post for additional videos and images from Eyewitness News viewers.