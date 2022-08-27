Man in critical condition after shootout that stemmed from 17-year-long feud in SW Houston, HPD says

Investigators said the feud between the two men began from some kind of robbery 17 years ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-long feud led to a shootout in a parking lot in southwest Houston, according to police.

On Friday at about 8 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department said they responded to a shooting at 10600 South Post Oak.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but investigators said he is expected to survive.

According to HPD, two men who have been in a years-long feud met in a parking lot on South Post Oak near Willowbend.

Police believe that's when one of the men tried to rob the other and a shootout between the two began.

Investigators said their feud began from some kind of robbery 17 years ago.