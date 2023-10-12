3 wounded in shooting in Houston's southwest side, HPD says

An investigation continues into a shooting that injured three people in the city's southwest side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were hospitalized Wednesday night following a shooting around a Wingstop in southwest Houston, police said.

The scene unfolded in the 2300 block of S. Kirkwood near Overbrook. Details are still limited about what led to the shooting and the conditions of those wounded.

It's still unknown if any arrests have been made.

A look at ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the area where the shooting happened, which includes Lakeview Forest, Lakeside Place, Ashford Village, and Southlake, has seen about 645 assaults in the last 12 months. Data also shows about four homicides and 78 robberies in the previous 12 months.