man shot

Son shot while fighting with dad in Whole Foods parking lot, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Son shot while fighting with father, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized and his father has been detained after authorities said a fight between them ended in a shooting in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market.

A tweet from the Fort Bend County's Precinct 3 Office states the shooting happened at 6600 S. Fry Road and the scene is secure.



The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a man and his son got into some kind of fight in the parking lot outside the store before the son was shot in the neck. The father was detained at the scene and the son is in stable condition at Katy Memorial Hermann Hospital.

It's still unknown what led to the altercation but authorities said both father and son are being interviewed. So far, no charges have been filed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News