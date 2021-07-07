Son shot while fighting with dad in Whole Foods parking lot, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

Shooting: Whole Foods, 6600 S. Fry Rd. Scene is secure. Pls avoid the area. Additional info to be provided by @fbcso pic.twitter.com/kRoG00eh0G — Fort Bend Pct 3 Constable (@FortBendPct3) July 7, 2021

Update re: handgun discharge incident @ Whole Foods Market-Katy involving a father & son on 7/6/21. No arrests have been made & the case remains under investigation. Findings will be presented to the Fort Bend County DA's Office for review & criminal charge filing determination. pic.twitter.com/EoOUDpcHpw — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 7, 2021

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized and his father has been detained after authorities said a fight between them ended in a shooting in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market.A tweet from the Fort Bend County's Precinct 3 Office states the shooting happened at 6600 S. Fry Road and the scene is secure.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a man and his son got into some kind of fight in the parking lot outside the store before the son was shot in the neck. The father was detained at the scene and the son is in stable condition at Katy Memorial Hermann Hospital.It's still unknown what led to the altercation but authorities said both father and son are being interviewed. So far, no charges have been filed.