Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve will have some extra inspiration when he takes the field Tuesday night.

In a sea of orange, the curls made one Astros fan stand out from the rest.

Despite Abigail Arias' condition, the young fan was beaming with joy as she flashed us a wave before heading inside Minute Maid Park.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary officer
6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport.



She clutched her father as they prepared for their big moment: meeting her hero, Astros star Jose Altuve.

"Please, make a home run for me," Abigail told Eyewitness News what she asked Altuve.

After learning Abigail had been placed in hospice care, the Astros star invited her family and Freeport's police chief to a meeting, even giving everyone tickets to the game.

It's a boost her family hopes will keep the girl with the curls going.

Freeport Police made her an honorary officer after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Since then, departments around southeast Texas have welcomed her in as one of their own.

Support, her father says, is what's needed right now.

"She's doing good. We have her on hospice, but it's more for pain management," father Ruben Arias said. "She's not dying tomorrow."

The family has set up a Facebook page for anyone wanting to send well wishes.

They've also set up a fund to help with the ongoing medical costs.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.



