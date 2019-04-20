Health & Fitness

Honorary officer Abigail Arias 'enjoys every day as gift' despite recent cancer scans

Abigail Arias, the 6-year-old honorary officer who is battling cancer, will not give up on fighting the bad guys in her lungs despite a recent setback.

Abigail's mom, Ilene Arias, keeps the world up to speed on her daughter's journey to beat cancer, sharing photos and videos of her.

During her last scan, the family didn't get the result they were looking for, but Abigail will continue to fight.

Ilene and her family is asking everyone for their prayers.

In a Facebook post shared by Ilene, she mentions that Abigail enjoys every day as a gift.

Abigail's next scan will be this July.

