Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol

Tom Abrahams in Washington at Capitol

Thousands of people are streaming through the U.S. Capitol building, wishing to pay their respects as the nation begins its formal farewell to the 41st president.

His remains arrived Monday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One. Former President George W. Bush, the eldest of the four Bush sons, and his wife, Laura, along with brother Neil Bush and his family, were aboard the plane for the trip from Houston.

Following a short service Monday afternoon, the president's remains will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning.

This morning, the flight left Houston's Ellington Airport, sent off with family members and military honors.

Family members, including Neil Bush and his family, met at George H. Lewis and Sons funeral home to travel with the motorcade to Ellington Airport for the departure ceremony. Bush's faithful service dog Sully was present at the funeral home with the family.

President George W. Bush and his wife Laura joined the ceremony at Ellington, where a 21 gun salute was performed.

Members of President Bush's Secret Service detail served as honorary pallbearers for the first leg of the farewell ceremony.

President Trump sent Air Force One to carry Bush's body to Washington DC.

Bush will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 4 p.m. CST, where he will lie in state.

The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Public memorial in Houston
At 7 p.m. Monday in Houston, the public is invited to a memorial tribute for Bush on Hermann Square in front of City Hall at 901 Bagby Street. The event, hosted by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events, is a celebration of life called "A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush."

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Houston Symphony; gospel music star Yolanda Adams, a friend of Bush who sang at many of Bush's birthday parties; country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.

At main entrance points to the event, volunteers will collect donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given later as holiday presents to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program. Pres. Bush was famous for wearing colorful socks. Mayor Turner urges attendees to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to the late president.

National Day of Mourning
The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the cathedral.

Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington.

Final Farewell
The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon. A custom train will carry Bush from Spring to Kyle Field.
Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be buried in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.

