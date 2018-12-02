Old Town Spring

I-45 near Spring Stuebner

Holzwarth near Grand Parkway

Mossy Oaks near Sumac

Rothwood near Grand Parkway

Gosling near Hassler

Northcrest near Root Rd

Hildebrandt near Root Rd

Kuykendahl near Hufsmith Kuykendahl

Stuebner Airline near Hufsmith Kuykendahl

FM 2978 near E. Hufsmith

Stanolind near Hufsmith Kohrville

Hwy 249 at W. Rollingwood

Hwy 249 at FM 149

FM 1774 at Lone Star

FM 1774 at FM 1488

After the funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush will take one final ride to College Station to his final resting place.



After his funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush's custom-painted train Bush 4141 will take him on one last ride to his final resting place.These are some of the intersections to best see Bush 41's procession from Spring to College Station:The route is estimated to last 2.5 hours.Railroad tracks are private property and very dangerous, so please find a safe place that's accessible to the public in order to view the procession.Union Pacific has posted theonline.Painted to resemble Air Force One, Union Pacific railroad honored president Bush with Bush 4141 back in 2005.Unlike other engines on the rails, Bush 4141 is the only one to have ever been driven by its namesake and a former U.S. President.