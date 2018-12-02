HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After his funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush's custom-painted train Bush 4141 will take him on one last ride to his final resting place.
These are some of the intersections to best see Bush 41's procession from Spring to College Station:
- Old Town Spring
- I-45 near Spring Stuebner
- Holzwarth near Grand Parkway
- Mossy Oaks near Sumac
- Rothwood near Grand Parkway
- Gosling near Hassler
- Northcrest near Root Rd
- Hildebrandt near Root Rd
- Kuykendahl near Hufsmith Kuykendahl
- Stuebner Airline near Hufsmith Kuykendahl
- FM 2978 near E. Hufsmith
- Stanolind near Hufsmith Kohrville
- Hwy 249 at W. Rollingwood
- Hwy 249 at FM 149
- FM 1774 at Lone Star
- FM 1774 at FM 1488
The route is estimated to last 2.5 hours.
Railroad tracks are private property and very dangerous, so please find a safe place that's accessible to the public in order to view the procession.
Union Pacific has posted the official route map online.
Painted to resemble Air Force One, Union Pacific railroad honored president Bush with Bush 4141 back in 2005.
Unlike other engines on the rails, Bush 4141 is the only one to have ever been driven by its namesake and a former U.S. President.