New book reveals President George H.W. Bush's life after leaving the White House

And now, Becker has out a new book that she said will give readers an insider's look at Bush's post-presidency life.
"I wrote the book because George Herbert Walker Bush left me such a treasure trove of funny stories, touching stories," she said. "Stories where people can learn a lot."
The book, The Man I Knew, is a one-of-a-kind collection and offers unique insight into the nation's 41st president after he left the White House.
"This man left us a blueprint, all of us a blueprint on how to live a life well-lived. He lived life with joy. He lived it with purpose," she said.
Becker's book is already selling well. She says she worked on the book every day in the lonely months of quarantine, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel very blessed that this book helped me to survive the pandemic," Becker said. "It's what helped me survive the last year when the whole world was in quarantine."
She says one of the hidden gems in the book is the advice the former president offered to young people.
"Don't get down when your life takes a bad turn. Out of adversity comes challenge and often success," Becker said of Bush's advice. "Don't blame others for your setbacks. Don't brag about yourself. Don't talk all the time. I love that one."
Becker says she hasn't decided whether she has any more books in her future but is overwhelmed by the response to the book.
The Man I Knew is available everywhere books are sold.
