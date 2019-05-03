Man shot on Facebook Live defying the odds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members and supporters of Devyn Holmes are invited to celebrate his birthday as he continues to defy the odds after being shot in the head on Facebook Live.A year ago, Devyn was recovering in ICU during his birthday. This year, his family and friends want to make the celebration a big deal.Video posted to theshows him making incredible progress.With the help of rehab workers, Devyn is now able to walk from one side of the room to the other.The video above captured the second time he's done this during his recovery.He even had a short but inspiring message for his supporters: "Whatsup, y'all? God bless y'all, I'm in therapy, and God is good."Devyn's birthday celebration will be held Saturday from 1-8 p.m. at Carver Park in Texas City.Holmes was shot while sitting inside a parked car with another man and woman on April 1, 2018.Cassandra Damper was arrested at the scene of Devyn's shooting. She is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.