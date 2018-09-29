EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4070699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot on Facebook now standing

Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes continues defying the odds as he progresses in his recovery.New video shows people cheering for Holmes on stage at a gathering in Galveston County on his first day out of the hospital. The crowd erupts in applause when he appears in his wheelchair.Holme's mother, Sheree, said her son was in tears when he heard the audience.Another update posted to the Facebook page "Do It for Devyn" gives a glimpse of his improvement.In an August update, Holmes was seen standing and exercising for the first time since the traumatic incident.Through the months of recovery, Holmes reached other milestones, beginning with breathing on his own, then writing, and regaining his motor skills like throwing a ball.Sheree also added that Holmes is in rehab now and took his first step on Saturday.As his physical therapy ramps up, the legal case against the woman seen firing the shot continues.Cassandra Damper is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.Anyone who would like to donate to assist with medical bills can mail donations to P.O. Box 16258, Galveston, TX 77552.