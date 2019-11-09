J.J. Watt sends gift to boy with Watt-themed birthday cake

Aaron's father posted a photo of his Watt-themed cake, saying his son could have picked any cartoon character or superhero for his cake, but chose the star Texans player instead.
1) I can feel the energy & enthusiasm in that 1st pic all the way from here. Love it!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 9, 2019
2) I’m truly honored Aaron chose me over every cartoon character & super hero in the world (take that @Marvel!)
3) Please DM an address so I can send him a b-day package fit for a superhero. https://t.co/sXg2xkPXEU
Watt responded to the photos saying he is "truly honored Aaron chose [him] over every cartoon character and superhero in the world," adding a light-hearted jab at Marvel Comics.
Watt asked Aaron's father to direct message him their address so he can "send him a b-day package fit for a superhero."
Really banking on @Marvel having a sense of humor here, otherwise this could absolutely tank my future plans of being an actual superhero in one of their movies 😂😂— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 9, 2019
Watt continued the thread, saying he hopes Marvel has a sense of humor, otherwise "this could absolutely tank my future plans of being an actual superhero in one of their movies."
