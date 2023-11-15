Denzel Perryman's suspension may impact the Texans' defense for a crucial stretch of the season, and that has JJ Watt trying to make sense of it all.

JJ Watt questions NFL's suspension of Texans' Perryman after hit: 'How much is too much'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans legend J.J Watt is wondering "how much is too much" after linebacker Denzel Perryman was suspended three games following a hit in Sunday's win against Cincinnati.

The NFL suspended Perryman for repeated violations of rules prohibiting hits if a "player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."

Perryman was flagged for a 15-yard penalty after he hit Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

Watt has been outspoken in the last few weeks on social media and television, questioning the NFL's decisions to fine players for hits that take place during games.

In the NFL's letter detailing the decision to suspend the veteran linebacker, the league pointed out that this is Perryman's sixth violation of the policy banning forcible hits to the helmet area.

On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Watt gave context to Perryman's six violations. Watt pointed out that Perryman has played in the NFL for eight years.

Watt closed his post with this: "6 penalties in 102 games means you deserve to be suspended for 3 games without pay?"

Perryman can appeal the suspension, but if it stands, the Texans would play the Cardinals, Jaguars and Broncos without their third-leading tackler.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Texans' Denzel Perryman on channeling 'Deadpool' in his helmet visor: 'It's maximum effort'