Sugar Land boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to save up to see J.J. Watt in person

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Sugar Land boys are saving up money to cheer on their favorite team.An ABC13 viewer took photos of the boys' lemonade stand Sunday evening.In an interview, Haden and Holden said they're trying to raise money to go to their first Texans game.They named their business "Watt-a-sized" lemonade after their favorite player.When asked what they would say to J.J. Watt if he was watching, the boys were quick to sing his praises."I would love to see you play a game. You're so good," said Holden. "If you're seeing this, you're the best football player in the world."