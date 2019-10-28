J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5652059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Greg Bailey reacts to J.J. Watt's season-ending injury.

HOLD YOUR HEAD UP HIGH AND STAY THE COURSE, IT’ll ALL BE WORH IT IN THE END.... Myself and H-Town will be wishing you a speedy recovery bro. https://t.co/VZLAuaUP79 — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a couple of hours after exiting Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders with what appeared to be a pectoral injury, J.J. Watt's season appears to be over.Watt took to Twitter Sunday evening and said he is "gutted" that he can't finish the season with his teammates.He left the game Sunday with five minutes remaining in the first half and went straight for the medical tent. Watt had three tackles before exiting the game.Watt finishes the 2019 season with four sacks. He appeared in all 16 games last season after playing in just eight during the 2017 and 2016 seasons.Houston Rockets star James Harden tweeted his support for Watt moments after the injury was revealed.The Houston Texans are 5-3 on the season after a 27-24 victory Sunday.