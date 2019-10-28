Sports

J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a couple of hours after exiting Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders with what appeared to be a pectoral injury, J.J. Watt's season appears to be over.

Watt took to Twitter Sunday evening and said he is "gutted" that he can't finish the season with his teammates.



He left the game Sunday with five minutes remaining in the first half and went straight for the medical tent. Watt had three tackles before exiting the game.

Watt finishes the 2019 season with four sacks. He appeared in all 16 games last season after playing in just eight during the 2017 and 2016 seasons.

ABC13's Greg Bailey reacts to J.J. Watt's season-ending injury.



Houston Rockets star James Harden tweeted his support for Watt moments after the injury was revealed.



The Houston Texans are 5-3 on the season after a 27-24 victory Sunday.
