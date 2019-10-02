Refit redefines fitness with positivity and inclusivity

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Refit is reinventing how the Crosby community comes together for fitness.The dance fitness class is bringing together people from all over the Crosby community, to join in on a safe and welcoming workout atmosphere."I can't imagine not having Refit in my life, now that I have it," expressed Cheva Smith, a Refit instructor.Smith admits she wasn't initially thrilled about starting the classes, but soon discovered the workout's "come as you are" philosophy and decided it was time to become an instructor.The class offers a cardio and toning experience, which is set to positive and uplifting music."The whole point is to just have fun," explained Tommie Stanley, a Refit instructor. "It doesn't matter if you're in-step all the time, as long as you're smiling and having a good time that's all we really care about."The class originated in Waco by three women back in 2009. Now, the class is a booming sensation that is making its way across the country and the world.A unique aspect of the class is that it closes with a prayer - another way the fitness class sets itself apart.Michelle Thompson, the director of the community center, told ABC13 that the inclusivity of the class fits in perfectly with the goal of the community center, which is finding a little something for everybody."Everyone is here and we just try to incorporate a lot of things like that, that the community would enjoy," said Thompson.For more information about the Crosby Community Center, visit their website