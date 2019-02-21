FBISD drops legal actions linked to graves on school site

Fort Bend ISD will no longer pursue legal action for a school construction site where the graves of 95 freed slaves were uncovered nearly a year ago.On Thursday, the school district said its board of trustees voted unanimously to give the superintendent the power to negotiate with Fort Bend County on establishing an alternate site for James Reese Career and Technical Center, while also preserving the historic grave site.The discovery was made on a parcel of land off Highway 90.FBISD noted the board's decision mirrored one taken by the county's commissioners court over the last week.The board president, Jason Burdine, released this statement after the decision:In the months after the graves were discovered last April, a court battle took place between the school district and historians who wanted to preserve the site.The bodies were found, each in its own wooden casket. Researchers believe the bodies are those of freed slaves forced to work in convict labor camps.