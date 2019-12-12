officer killed

Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and supporters have gathered Thursday to say farewell to fallen Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

Brewster was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years and worked in patrol and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.

His funeral was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway. The public was invited to attend.

EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Police Department has started the long journey and saying goodbye to their colleague.



Before the service, his body was escorted from Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home to the church.





After the funeral and the rendering of honors, Brewster's body was escorted back to the funeral home. The escort headed north on the Gulf Freeway toward South Wayside.

Wednesday night, a visitation for Brewster was held at Sagemont Church, where Brewster attended services. Hundreds came and went. There were uniforms from different agencies and some of Brewster's closest HPD friends.

"Everybody was drawn to him. Everybody loved Chris. He was that kind of personality," described Sgt. Paul Wyssbrod, who worked with Brewster at Eastside Patrol. "He was a big softy. He was just a great guy."

Wyssbrod told stories of a man with a mischievous side and a big personality.

Brewster's colleagues said he loved Christmas music and animals and that they always looked forward to coming to work when Brewster was on duty because they knew he cared for the men and women under his command.

"A lot of times, big tough officers don't admit they like puppies and kittens. Next to us a feral cat had kittens, one got trapped, he saw me coming inside and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Here is a little kitten I'm trying to catch and get it adopted, and he said, 'Right on! Hold on.' We got a box, dumped out the paper and we are out there for an hour trying to catch this kitten, right there I was like, 'I can trust this guy,'" Wyssbrod recalled.

Brewster was promoted to sergeant in February. HPD released video Wednesday of his promotion ceremony. His wife pinned him with his proud parents looking on. Afterward, Chief Art Acevedo posed for a picture with them. They all had big smiles.

Ten months later, they are saying their goodbyes.

"Really a kick to the gut," said Sgt. Robert Ruiz Jr., who described himself as the "old sergeant" at Eastside. Brewster was the new one.

They gave each other a hard time, he says, but Brewster was eager to learn. Ruiz wants people to remember his fallen comrade as a policeman who made a difference.

"Was really out there to help the community. He really tried to make us a better department," Ruiz said.

Brewster leaves behind his wife, parents, sisters and an entire department, who are grieving.

"It's a huge hole that will not heal. Yeah, we'll miss him," Wyssbrod said.

Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'

RELATED:

East End residents pay their respects to Sgt. Brewster

How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpolice officer killedhouston police departmentfuneralofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Fugitive in sergeant's death arrested in southeast Houston
Blue Alert issued for fugitive murder suspect, but what is it?
HPD prepares farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Fugitive in sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana: Authorities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive in sergeant's death arrested in southeast Houston
Man shot by Alvin police officers as he was shooting woman
Mattress Mack, Alex Bregman surprise pregnant mom of 8
Another cold start with a cool afternoon
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
OMG! This cake is so big you need a machete to cut it!
Houston-born MLB superstar signs $245M deal with L.A. Angels
Show More
Woman who lectured at UTSA arrested in fake Adderall drug raid
Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers
'There was no vest failure' in Sgt. Brewster's death: HPD chief
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
More TOP STORIES News