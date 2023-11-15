SkyEye was above a police chase when the suspect crashed on the Gulf Freeway and was arrested by HPD officers in southeast Houston.

Dog flees with chase suspect after fiery Gulf Freeway crash captured live on ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye13 captured the moments when a suspect crashed on I-45 North in southeast Houston near Park Place on Tuesday evening.

After crashing on the interstate into multiple cars, the suspect attempted to run from police with a dog following behind.

The driver then tried to hide underneath a car in a nearby parking lot but was later found.

The pursuit that preceded the arrest lasted for nearly an hour.

SkyEye's Tammy Rose reported she was informed by a Houston police helicopter crew about a pursuit on the inbound Gulf Freeway near Monroe.

The suspect, behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger, had been weaving in and out of vehicles on surface streets with police cruiser close behind.

At one point, SkyEye's odometer technology clocked the Charger's speed at up to 130 mph on College Avenue near Alabama Street.

Police did not immediately say whether anyone inside the vehicles hit by the suspect was hurt.

ABC13 is working to confirm why the driver was being pursued and what happened to the dog.

