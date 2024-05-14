2 adults and 2 children hurt in Pearland mobile home fire

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two adults and two children were hurt in a mobile home fire in Pearland early Tuesday morning.

Pearland firefighters were called to the home on Carrie Lane near Doby Lane around 4:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in frames, officials said. The victims managed to get outside on their own.

ABC13 video from the scene shows smoke rising from the heavily damaged home.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.