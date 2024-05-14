Lawyer for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo charged with online solication of minor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston attorney has been arrested, accused of asking for sexual photos from someone he believed to be a teenage girl.

Jeffrey Neil Downing, 45, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office, Downing began communicating online in April with an undercover deputy who was posing as a 15-year-old girl. They say Downing engaged in explicit conversations, discussed engaging in sexual activity with the girl, sent nude photos and requested sexual images from the minor.

Downing is general counsel for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He was arrested Tuesday morning and is currently in the Harris County Jail.

Officials with the Houston LIvestock Show and Rodeo issued a statement: "We have been informed of the serious allegations against Mr. Downing. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly organization with strong moral values that we strive to uphold and instill in every employee. Following our learning of these charges, Mr. Downing has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation."

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.