Police release sketch of gunman wanted in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in a shooting on July 3 at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police said they responded to a shooting at about 2:15 p.m. at an apartment building at 9475 West Sam Houston Parkway South Service Road (Beltway 8).

Upon arrival, officers found two victims Aychell Oliva Garcia, 38, and Mijdala Garcia Lazo, 58, with gunshot wounds.

Garcia and Lazo were transported to a local hospital in stable conditions, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the victims were driving in the parking lot when the suspect opened fire at their vehicle from between apartment buildings.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a man with the left side of his head shaved.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.