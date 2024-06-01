Houston police release suspect sketch in attempted sexual assault on Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released a police sketch of a suspect accused of attempting sexual assault in Houston about a month ago.

Police said the victim was sexually assaulted at midnight on April 20 in the 13000 block of Westheimer Road.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s, standing between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall.

During the incident, the suspect reportedly followed the victim while they were walking, grabbed and pushed them against the wall, and attempted to sexually assault them.

The suspect fled the scene after a witness intervened, police said.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.